Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department debuts new Crime Scene Unit vehicle

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — It is no secret what yellow police tape means, but when it comes to solving crimes, properly processed crime scenes are imperative.

Lt. Gary Workman, a member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Departments Crime Scene Team, said for years, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department would have to run back to the station if they forgot or needed equipment.

“With this unit, it allows us to have everything at our disposal whenever we arrive on scene,” Workman said.

The brand new, four wheel drive Crime Scene Unit Vehicle will help deputies not only when it comes to protecting community members, but also when they need to travel to remote areas of the county.

“It’s so functional,” Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan, said. “It has so much room. It’s four wheel drive. It’s diesel. The four wheel drive allows us access areas that we couldn’t previously. We have plenty of storage capacity. So it’s just a tremendous asset for our crime scene team.”

Sloan said properly processed scenes determine if a case is solved and prosecuted. That is not all the crime scene vehicle will be used for; it can also be used as a command center.

“Basically, if we’re on a big incident and we need to have somewhere to sit where we can actually lay out our tactics or what we’re doing, the process of everything,” Workman said. “Looking at maps or anything, we’ve got the ability to sit in here with the bench seats and the captains chairs. We’ve got white boards that we can actually write on and track everything in there.”

Everything the five members of the crime scene team need are on the vehicle. That includes all of the bags, tags, and equipment to photograph the scene. Anything marked as evidence will be kept on the truck until they can get back to the Sheriff’s Department.