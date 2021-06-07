Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for applicants

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever wanted to fight crime in real life, now is your chance. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is hiring!

The starting salary for a deputy is $39,000, and there is even a signing bonus. You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Testing will take place at the Greenbrier East High School football field on the following dates:

  • Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
  • Tuesday, June 22 at 9 a.m.
  • Thursday, June 24 at 9 a.m.

Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Department in Lewisburg, at the Rupert location, or at the county clerks office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News