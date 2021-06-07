Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for applicants

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever wanted to fight crime in real life, now is your chance. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is hiring!

The starting salary for a deputy is $39,000, and there is even a signing bonus. You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Testing will take place at the Greenbrier East High School football field on the following dates:

Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, June 22 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 24 at 9 a.m.

Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Department in Lewisburg, at the Rupert location, or at the county clerks office.

