Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department organizes Canned Food Drive

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are expected to be tougher this year since the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving many families struggling.

Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to take a burden off some of those families this Christmas. Sheriff Bruce Sloan told 59News they organized a canned food drive.

The canned goods collected will be distributed to local food banks, which Sloan said took a massive hit this year because of the pandemic.

“It’s probably hard for us to comprehend because we’re in the land of plenty and we have so much to eat, but there are people out there that don’t and there are people that are going hungry,” Sloan said. “If we can do something small, if we can collect some canned foods for some folks that’ll help during the Christmas season then we’re glad to do that.”

Canned goods are being collected at the Sheriff’s Department in Lewisburg and Rupert. The Canned Food Drive will run through Dec. 21, 2020.