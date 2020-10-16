Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new deputy

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomed a new member to their force.

Seth Arbaugh took his oath to protect the community Friday, October 16, 2020.

Arbaugh said his family has sometimes found themselves on the other end of the law, and that’s a big part of what motivated him to begin a career in law enforcement.

“I’ve seen how destructive crime can be in a family and I just want to get out there and help individuals and be the best I can for the county of Greenbrier,” Arbaugh said.

Arbaugh makes the 28th deputy at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. The department still has 2 vacancies they are hoping to fill in the near future.