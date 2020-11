LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man is wanted by Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies in reference to an investigation.

Deputies are looking for Joseph Keith Forren, pictured above, who they said frequents the Fairlea area.

If you know Forren’s whereabouts, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911. Information can also be sent by private message to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.