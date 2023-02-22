RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Greenbrier County.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, an officer responded to the house of Lorne Atkins in reference to his murder. When the officer arrived, they found Atkins in the house with severe head injuries. The complaint states it was suspected the injuries were due to blunt force trauma.

While checking the home for evidence, members of the WVSP Crime Scene team found a claw hammer with blood on it.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the suspect, Lajuana Lopez was interviewed. During the interview she allegedly confessed to hitting Atkins one or more times with a hammer, causing his death.

Lopez is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.