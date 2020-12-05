Greenbrier County woman makes generous donation to Toys for Tots

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Toys for Tots in Greenbrier County received a generous donation on Dec. 4, 2020.

Every year, Elizabeth Spangler donates about five giant bags for the nonprofit in Lewisburg. What makes her donations unique is they are picked throughout the year, not just during the Christmas season.

“All year long, as I’m shopping, I’ll see toys and I’ll think I’d like to have one of those,” Spangler said. “So, I’ll buy several. I have a special place in my basement where I store them so, I really get double joy out of it. Because by the time this time of year rolls around, I’ve forgotten what I’ve bought.”

Spangler said she often buys toys that she would want if she were a kid.