Greenbrier County woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman pled guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Cathy Byers, of Renick, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Byers was a treasurer of a local union and used the union’s bank card to buy personal items. The transactions totaled approximately $22,000.

“Ms. Byers betrayed the trust given to her by using the union’s bank account as her own to pay personal expenses. The union members’ hard earned money was her personal piggy bank,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We prosecute cases like this to hold fraudsters accountable, protect the victims, and to seek restitution.”

Byers faces up to 20 years in prison. She will be sentenced on October 20, 2020.