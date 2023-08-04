WHITE SHULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier East Golf Team took full advantage of all the professional golfers at the Greenbrier Resort on the first day of the LIV Golf Tour.

The Spartans got to spend some quality time with Team Smash, on Friday, August 4, 2023. The team includes Brooks and Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff and Jason Kokrak.

Isaac Hutchison a member of the Greenbrier East Golf Team, said having these big names in the area is truly inspiring.

“It’s huge, it’s huge for the county, it’s huge for our school. Young guys like me, we enjoy watching these guys they are an inspiration, so it’s big,” Hutchison said.

Leslie Stern works with Community Outreach for Smash for Success. She said these young athletes get the VIP experience. They get to meet the players, ask questions and spend some time at the merchandise tent.

Stern added, for her, getting to see young athletes meet golfers they aspire to be like is special.

“It is exciting, I was a high school teacher for many years, so it is kind of like seeing that AhHa moment when you are a teacher. It’s the same thing on this. Even their coaches are excited, it’s really been a beautiful experience,” Stern said.

Hutchison said they hope some of the stuff they learned today translates into a good season for the Spartans.

“Hopefully it’ll effect our golf game and our tournaments.”

Certainly, a day the Greenbrier East Golf Team will never forget.