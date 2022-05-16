FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – On Monday, May 23, at 6:00 PM, a parade will be held to honor the 2022 graduates of Greenbrier East High School.

During the course of the parade, traffic delays in the Fairlea area can be anticipated from 5:45 PM to 7:00 PM. Particpants in the parade will meet in the old K-Mart parking lot at 4:30 PM. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM, leaving the K-Mart parking lot and traveling down to McDonalds and looping back to the same parking lot.

The parade participants will use the left lane of Rt. 219 so that other traffic can flow in the right lane. but there may be delays regardless. Anyone traveling the area is advised to use caution since there will be spectators along the parade route.