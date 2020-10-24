Greenbrier East High School goes virtual

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Greenbrier East High School will be moving classes to a virtual platform starting Monday, October 26, 2020.

This decision was made due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. At this time, extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled through Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Greenbrier County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and all close contacts will be notified.

Students will be able to return to in-person learning Wednesday, October 28.

