Greenbrier East to learn remotely Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Officials with Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) announced all students at Greenbrier East High School will learn remotely Friday, March 26, 2021.

The decision comes as an individual within the school tested positive for COVID-19. This will allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization of all school areas. Contact tracing has begun, and affected individuals will be contacted and quarantined accordingly.

Greenbrier East looks to reopen on Monday, March 29, 2021 unless other changes occur. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, GCS is urging everyone to follow best health practices. This includes proper wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand washing, and other cleaning protocols.