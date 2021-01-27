Greenbrier Environmental Group awarded grant to design and build Meadow River Rail Trail

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A project that hit many roadblocks in Greenbrier County receives a financial lifeline.

Portions of the Meadow River Rail Trail were ruined in 2016 from floodwaters. There is some renewed hope for construction of the trail.

The Greenbrier Environmental Group received nearly two million dollars in funding, Matt Ford is the president of the group. He submitted the request for a DEP Abandoned Mine Land and Reclamation grant. The grant will go towards design and construction of the Meadow River Rail Trail.

What does this mean for the area? Ford explained:

“People visit, they spend money, they need somewhere to stay, they need somewhere to eat,” Ford said. “It’ll be an economic driver for the community and it’ll just be something fun for the community to do.”

President of the Greenbrier County Commission, Lowell Rose, said the project has been ongoing for a decade.

“To have it in hand, it allows us to do the design and get approved and get the work done,” Rose said. “It just speeds up everything. Waiting for funding and trying to get money to do this project, it’s been going on for 10 years.”

Both Ford and Rose said they expect the trail to be completed and open in the next two to three years.