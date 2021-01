A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind. Region hospitals are providing shots to frontline healthcare workers as the vaccine is being initially distributed in the area. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Department will be taking names of residents aged 65 and over for a vaccine waiting list starting on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. This comes as vaccination age requirements are being lowered across the region.

Greenbrier Health Department notified the public through a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan 13.

Seniors who are aged 65 and older can sign up to be on the list by calling (304) 645-1787. Residents can also email katherine.e.burns@wv.gov.