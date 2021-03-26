Greenbrier Historical Society to begin offering guided walking tours

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) is excited to announce they will be offering guided Black history walking tours for groups of up to eight people.

The Black History Walks will offer nine tours that will be held in 15-minute intervals beginning at 1 p.m., with the latest tour leaving at 3 p.m. GHS guides will take groups on a walk spanning one mile of downtown Lewisburg.

Along the way, tour guides will give insight into the rich African-American history the town has to offer. The tour will visit historically Black business buildings and churches while teaching visitors about the people who made these places what they are. The tour will consist of 17 different stops across the West Virginia town.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour exhibits at the North House Museum at the end of each tour. In the event of rain, the walking tour will be held on Saturday May 8, 2021.

Black History Walks is sponsored by the Hebert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased online at Events & Exhibits (greenbrierhistorical.org) or by calling the museum at 304-645-3398. Tickets can also be purchased at the North House Museum the day of the event