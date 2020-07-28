Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association show goes virtual

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association is providing an opportunity for its members to show and sell their animals. Normally, this would happen during the State Fair of West Virginia, but since the fair is canceled due to COVID-19, the association is going virtual.

The virtual sale begins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and follows a 10 day online show that started July 17 and ended July 28. The sale itself will run until Saturday, August 1, 2020. Todd Ramboldt, a member of the association, said this is a great way to still help out the kids.

“But with the COVID-19 outbreak and the requirements placed upon that, this is the best way we can help the youth of Greenbrier and Monroe County,” Ramboldt explained.

The show also provides an opportunity for donations to the kids who participate. Those donations can cover anything from college tuition to livestock for next year’s show.

Visit the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association’s Facebook page for more information.

