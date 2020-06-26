Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association to host Virtual Livestock Show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many fairs and festivals were canceled throughout the country, and even here in the mountain State, but one group was not ready to close its doors.

For months, kids raised or purchased animals, fed, groomed, and worked with them for a chance to show them at a livestock show. Because of this, the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association decided to hold a virtual livestock show for their kids.

“The virtual livestock show is a new thing after the COVID outbreak,” Todd Ramboldt, a member of the GMYLA, said. “A group of individuals put together a platform where you video your livestock, the animal that you would show at the fair usually, you video that animal, upload it to a platform and it will be judged.”

But it is not just about showing their animals. Ramboldt said the virtual livestock show provides an opportunity for donations to those kids.

“This brings an opportunity to the kids that have had these livestock projects for months or even a year,” Ramboldt said. “This provides an opportunity for businesses to become involved. Businesses large or small can do a donation towards these youth exhibitors.”

These donations could be used for college tuition, to pay for livestock for next years show, or even to pay for this years livestock.

To participate in the virtual livestock show, you must be a part of the livestock program. Online show dates are July 17, 2020 to July 26, 2020. Premium sale dates will be July 29, 2020 to August 1, 2020.