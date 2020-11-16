Greenbrier Valley Airport welcomes new restaurant, The Aviator

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new restaurant opened in the Greenbrier Valley Airport. The Aviator opened their doors to airport customers and community members on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Airport Director Brian Belcher told 59News Landings, the restaurant that used to reside in that space, was closed during the pandemic. He said since the Aviator opened three days ago, the restaurant has seen lots of new customers.

“We’ve had a lot of questions about where is your restaurant, how come it’s not open, where can we get something to eat?” Belcher said. “For the past few months, we’ve had to make recommendations for downtown, which downtown has some great restaurants as you know but we really wanted to have one back here again. It’s open, it’s operating, and we’re very excited to have them.”

The Aviator offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.