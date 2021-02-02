Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center to hold drive-in celebration

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — It’s been a project years in the making, and now it is finally a reality. You may have heard about the progress made on the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, those who want to view what’s been built, have that option with a drive-in celebration. The Aquatic Center is a multi-million dollar building which will house swimming pools, a fitness center, and more.

Jamie Hamilton is the Director of Community and Donor Engagement. He said for the past few months, all of the work was done underground. Now, they have a building to show off.

“We’re all looking forward to bringing about more normalcy and getting back to the way our lives used to be and the Aquatic Center, we hope to be a big part of that,” Hamilton said.

The event will begin this Sunday at 2p.m.

Hamilton said people must stay in their vehicles with their windows rolled up. To hear the celebration, there will be a dedicated FM radio station you can tune to.