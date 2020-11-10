Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center to lay foundation this week

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — After breaking ground, more is still to come with the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center. The proposed plan is to build a multi-million dollar building featuring swimming pools, a fitness center, and more.

Tag Galyean is the president of the Aquatic Center. He told us they lost some time and are seeing increased costs due to COVID-19, but construction is still underway.

He said they’ll start laying the foundation on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

“We think we can get the steel and get a roof on and start construction of the pools under that room,” Galyean said. “There’s a lot of coordination to do, of course, it’s a complicated building.”

Galyean said they plan on working through the Winter. He added the building should be up in December.

They are on track to open near Labor Day weekend next year.