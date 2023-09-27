MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — At Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, beer is back on the table.

After shutting down operations six months ago, the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will officially re-open to the public for the first time on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Vice President Jason Nerenberg told 59News attendees of Saturday’s Grand Re-opening should expect the same great beers, with an exciting new atmosphere in the taproom.

“We are keeping things as they always have been, but with that being said we are placing a real focus on hospitality. I want to make sure everyone feels very comfortable and welcome here and has a good time,” Nerenberg told 59News.

It’s an exciting time for West Virginia beer drinkers, and Greenbrier County as a whole, but it’s also an important day for the GVBC staff, like Meschaud White.

White said it came as a surprise in March when the largest brewery in the Mountain State shut down without warning.

“It was kind of hard to really understand at the time, or really feel, because (suddenly) you’re unemployed,” said White.

But a few months later, the business was purchased by Hawk Knob Cider owner Josh Bennett.

Bennett’s first move was to re-hire White, and most of the staff that worked at GVBC before the shutdown.

Now, after eight weeks of hard work, White and the rest of the staff are ready to celebrate their comeback with the community.

“When it comes to places like Greenbrier County, West Virginia, we understand what it means to band together,” said White. “We did it during the flood, we’ve done it during bad times and good times – and this is a good time.”

Saturday’s grand reopening will feature your old favorite GVBC Beers with some new food options, and live music, including a performance by Chance McCoy from Old Crow Medicine Show.