MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – Beer lovers rejoice, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is officially brewing again.

New owner Josh Bennett says GVBC began brewing Tuesday, August 22, 2023 for the first time since the company shut down in March.

Bennett told 59News purchasing Greenbrier Valley Brewing was a great opportunity, and he hopes to take the company to the next level.

“It was just really distressing and sad to see the company go down,” said Bennett. “These were some of the best selling brands in the state, some of the best beers, and I saw a lot of value in it and saw a lot of jobs getting lost. So I decided to see if I could do something about it.”

Bennett says he hopes to have the brewery’s four best selling beers, Devil Anse, Wild Trail, Mothman, and Braxxie out for distribution in the next five weeks.

GVBC will host a grand opening September 30th to celebrate its rebirth.