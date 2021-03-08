Greenbrier Valley celebrates inaugural Restaurant Week

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With coronavirus restrictions being lifted, The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is announcing their first ever Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week.

The event will last six days, from April 19, 2021 to April 24 and will feature some of the greatest tastes the Greenbrier Valley has to offer. This diverse culinary experience will have local restaurants offering special fixed menus at discounted prices for both take-out and dine-in.

The Chamber of Commerce will also be offering chances to win dinner for two at any of the following participating restaurants; The Humble Tomato, Briergarten, Stardust Café, The General Lewis Inn, The Livery Tavern, The French Goat, The Asylum, Hill and Holler, Fruits of Labor, Del Sol Cantina and Road Hog’s BBQ.

To purchase tickets for “The Chamber Dining Experience”, go to www.greenbrierwvchamber.org/events. You can also use the QR code at any of the restaurant’s participating in restaurant week.

Participating restaurants and menus can be found at www.greenbrierwvchamber.org/events. For more information email director@greenbrierwvchamber.org or call (304) 645-2818.