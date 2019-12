LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Valley Mall is on lockdown because of a suspicious package.

Details are limited right now, but dispatchers say the call came in at 9:09 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019.

As of 11:00 p.m. Lewisburg Police and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are still on scene with Fairlea Fire Department and EMS. The road near the mall entrance is currently closed.

