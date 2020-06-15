Greenbrier Valley Medical Center updates visitor policy

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Monday, June 15, 2020 there are new guidelines from Greenbrier Valley Medical Center regarding patients and visitors. The facility is now allowing one support person in the waiting area for people getting diagnostic tests. On June 1, the center began allowing a support person for patients receiving outpatient surgery.

Coming up on June 29 people being treated on an inpatient basis will be allowed to receive visitors. This will be one at a time and hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Essential caregivers for inpatients will be given a blue armband. Visitors will have a name tag.

“At Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, we understand that coming to the hospital as a patient or as a loved one’s support person can be a difficult, often overwhelming experience. Whether you’re preparing for a hospital stay or stopping by to see friends and family, knowing where to go and what to bring will help make your visit less stressful. To make your experience easier, we want to provide you with helpful information you may need to plan your visit, such as what to expect, parking instructions, transportation and more.” Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

According the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s website, all visitors must be over the age of 18. They will be screened before entering the building and must wear a cloth mask.