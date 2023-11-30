CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) – High school football is the staple of a fun Friday night for many communities here in West Virginia. But only one team can take home the state title.

One local high school has climbed their way up the ladder to the state championship game.

Coming off of a win against their biggest rivals, James Monroe, the Greenbrier West Cavaliers are on their way to the Super Six.

The Cavaliers will soon make their way to Wheeling Island, where they will face off against the defending Single-A State Champion Williamstown Yellowjackets on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 in the evening.

The atmosphere at Greenbrier West is full of confidence and excitement.

Wide Receiver Ethan Holliday says the community support on Greenbrier County’s West End is overwhelming.

“Everybody is telling us good luck. The community, the support we’ve had is just unbelievable. My family, all the support we’ve got is just unbelievable” said Holliday to 59News.

The Cavaliers are 13-0 moving into the state championship.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets are also undefeated, so it is bound to be an eventful game.

Defensive Coordinator Jared Robertson says Saturday night’s game will present the Cavs with their biggest test of the season, but the team is confident they’re up to the task.

“Defensively, I think it’s a challenge to stop them. Their quarterback is returning, first team all state, he’s as good as it gets. It starts with him but they’ve got a lot of kids that are really good. So, it’s gonna be a challenge for us but I really think we have the team that can line up and beat these guys” said Robertson.

High School football never fails to disappoint. Two undefeated teams face off to bring home the ultimate prize with the entire state watching – and the Cavaliers will have the support a whole community behind them as they chase a first-ever state title.