CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Testing stress is a heavy weight on high school students as the end of the school year quickly approaches.

For Greenbrier West, they had an entire day on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to kick back and relax after SAT testing was completed. The Technology Specialist for Greenbrier County Schools, Emily Mccourt, said this is a time for students to unwind and have some fun.

“We are just here for the kids who want to come out and plays these games and have fun,” Mccourt said.

The “West Fest” included an E-sports competition, karaoke, prize giveaways and a dinner.