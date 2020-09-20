Greenbrier West student tests positive for COVID-19

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier West High School student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by Greenbrier County Schools. The announcement was made on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Contact tracing was completed by the Greenbrier County Health Department. The student is currently in isolation, and people who were in close contact with the student are in quarantine. Officials decided to stop in person learning as a precaution, and to help prevent the spread of the virus. Greenbrier West will begin remote learning on Monday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday Sept. 23.

During this time the school will be cleaned and disinfected. All extracurricular activities will be postponed until Thursday, Sept. 24. Officials urge everyone to continue wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.

LATEST POSTS: