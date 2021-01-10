GreenRiver Academy accepts applications for upcoming semester

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, families came out to the GreenRiver Academy located in White Sulphur Springs for their Open house. The GreenRiver Academy is the newest school that will be opening up in the area geared to helping kids with their education.

Rebekah Lilly is one of the directors of the academy.

“We’re having an open house to have families come into our facilities and talk to us about specific cases of individuals, a lot of tutoring, issues that they are having with reading and math is where they are needing the help,” Lilly stated.

This year, due to the pandemic, the school is not opening up at full capacity, to maintain social distancing. Teachers will also be offering tutoring sessions and activities for kids.

Savanna Keesee is another director at the school.

“So for this year just to get thru of COVID-19, because we are kind of opening a little late we will be offering a tutoring program plus therapy services. But because what we are here we’re a combination of therapy and education,” Keesee said.

Keese said GreenRiver is not like most schools because they aim to combine therapy and education together. By doing this, she believes they will be able to better connect with the kids.

The main goal of this school is to help kids learn the best way that they can understand. One way they are doing that is buy having sensory games for the kids.

“So we are a combination of things we work with other therapists and we really sit there and try to look at the whole child,” Keesee continued.

Lilly and Keesee opened the school to help out the community by giving their kids the tools they need to be successful.

“We are wanting to address is to help the community, help our students be successful and help where we can is what I think that the biggest aspect right now,” Lilly continued.

The school officially opens on Jan. 14, 2021. If you are interested in signing your kid up for the GreenRiver Academy, you can head to their Facebook Page.