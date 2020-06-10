Greg Duckworth to be on ballot for Raleigh County Commissioner in November

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Greg Duckworth will be on the ballot in November for Raleigh County Commissioner.

Duckworth beat Ron Hedrick in the republican primary for County Commission. He told 59 News he never ran for office before, but was inspired to run because of his daughters. He said they are growing up and looking outside of the area for job opportunities, and he wants Raleigh County to be a place where young people want to stay.

Duckworth also has some other ideas in mind.

“Some of my first ideas, the county has about 200 employees and I think out of the gate, I need to get out and get on the job with them and make sure they county staff is happy on the job, and doing what they want and what they’re supposed to be doing,” Duckworth said. “I think to learn what they’re doing I need to be a part of it.”

Duckworth will run unopposed in November.