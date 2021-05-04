Grief counselors on hand at Woodrow Wilson High School after loss of classmate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After the tragic loss of a student, teammate, and classmate, grief counselors are on hand at Woodrow Wilson. These situations can be hard to process and difficult to understand.

Frankie Cappelari, Coordinator of Counseling for Raleigh County Schools, said that is why counselors are there for every student to talk whenever they need it.

“A grieving is just a difficult situation because everybody grieves differently and there are different stages and different times, so mainly just being there for the students is the main thing,” Cappelari said.

She said while they are providing services at the school, they encourage parents to also talk to their child at home.

“If the student wants or the child wants to talk listen to them, hear them out, hear their feelings. Don’t pressure them for any information,” Cappelari explained.

Cappelari said children may become quiet after a tragic situation and it is important to check in on them. Woodrow Wilson High School has four counselor at the schools to which students can talk.

A memorial will be held by the tennis courts at Woodrow Wilson High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. People are asked to bring pictures, balloons, candles and flowers to add to the memorial. It will begin at 5 p.m.