Groundbreaking ceremony held for senior living facility in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Main Street Health in Hinton broke ground Tuesday, November 30, 2021, on a new senior living facility.

After over eight years of work, it was a day of celebration as Main Street Health will soon begin building an independent living facility for seniors on the corner of Temple and 9th Avenue.

Members of the committee were proud to finally be able to kick off construction, after overcoming plenty of road blocks over the course of the project.

“We had to get money to build the units, so we applied to the Pittsburgh Home Loan Bank,” explained board member and former Hinton Mayor Cleo Mathews. “The first time, we were turned down. The second time, we were turned down. But the third time, we got funded.”

Main Street Health also plans to build an assisted living facility in Hinton, in addition to the independent living facility they broke ground on today.