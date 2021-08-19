Groundbreaking for WV Baptist Convention

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — For 143 years the West Virginia Baptist State Convention has been held at the same spot in Hilltop West Virginia. Thanks to a whole lot of prayer and donations, the convention is getting a new look at the same home.

Dozens gathered together for the groundbreaking of the new Convention Center. Just up the hill from the existing grounds, multiple members of the convention took turns turning the land to mark a new era for the group.

President of the Convention, Reverend Charles Collins said this groundbreaking represents the future of the convention and another 143 years of worship and love.

“I think it’ll be not only help us with worshipping but even drawing if you understand what I’m saying, just drawing new people and hopefully the young ones, young adults into our fold. We’re looking forward to it,” said Rev. Charles Collins.

Reverend Collins said the project will cost around 1.3 million dollars. The construction will be done in phases, but a start date is still in the works. He said the cost is being covered by their supporters but if you feel compelled to donate, they are more than happy to accept.