Groundbreaking held for new Stratton Elementary School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a big day for some elementary students in Raleigh County.

Ground was broken for the brand new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley. Students even took part in the ceremony.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said they will not lose the history of the old Stratton Elementary. They will put together a display and need help from alumni to make it happen. If you have any artifacts from the old building, you can donate them to the Raleigh County Board of Education.

The new school will be built right behind the old one. It could take up to two years to build.