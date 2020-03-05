Groundbreaking on Exit 1 to begin this spring

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Groundbreaking for Exit 1 on I-77 in Bluefield will begin in Spring 2020.

Things are starting to fall into place for the dirt to move at the site where the interstate exits onto John Nash Boulevard. There was a small delay due to an archaeological study to make sure nothing of any historic significance would be disturbed.

Jim Spencer, the Community Economic Development Director for the City of Bluefield, said the project is being funded by a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration and matching funds from local foundations.

“With the announcement on March 29th, where Brad Smith, the former CEO came in and announced the 200-500 jobs for downtown that was a huge win for Bluefield, a big shot in the arm. And we want to build on that success that we’ve seen and continue to develop Exit 1 and other things within the city,” Spencer explained.

Spencer said the goal is to have a hotel locate at the site which should spark other businesses, like restaurants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Little Beaver State Park Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Beaver State Park Suspect"

Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school"

Coronavirus preventative tips broken down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus preventative tips broken down"

First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton"

NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event

Thumbnail for the video titled "NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event"

Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month"