Groundbreaking on Exit 1 to begin this spring

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Groundbreaking for Exit 1 on I-77 in Bluefield will begin in Spring 2020.

Things are starting to fall into place for the dirt to move at the site where the interstate exits onto John Nash Boulevard. There was a small delay due to an archaeological study to make sure nothing of any historic significance would be disturbed.

Jim Spencer, the Community Economic Development Director for the City of Bluefield, said the project is being funded by a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration and matching funds from local foundations.

“With the announcement on March 29th, where Brad Smith, the former CEO came in and announced the 200-500 jobs for downtown that was a huge win for Bluefield, a big shot in the arm. And we want to build on that success that we’ve seen and continue to develop Exit 1 and other things within the city,” Spencer explained.

Spencer said the goal is to have a hotel locate at the site which should spark other businesses, like restaurants.