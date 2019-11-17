Groundbreaking set for Facebook broadband project In WV

BECKLEY, WV (AP) — A groundbreaking is set on Facebook’s plan to expand broadband internet in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice said he will attend a ceremony Monday, November 18 in Beckley at the Tamarack Conference Center.

The governor’s office said in a news release that the social media company is building a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in a portion of West Virginia through a subsidiary, Middle Mile Infrastructure.

It’s part of the company’s larger efforts to install cable from Virginia to Ohio through the Kanawha Valley.

The 275-mile project was announced in March. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.