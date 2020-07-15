Groups call for removal of Stonewall Jackson statue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thirty groups want West Virginia’s Capitol Building Commission and Gov. Jim Justice to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson on the state capitol grounds.

The statue is the focus of a formal request from 30 civil justice organizations. They asked for the statue to be removed from the lawn.

“What we are hoping is that the Capitol Building Commission will actually put this on their agenda,” said Howard Swint of Charleston. “We are hoping the Governor’s office will take a close look at the petition.”

There is also a petition with more than 7,000 signatures. Swint was one of the people who signed the petition. He came to the West Virginia Culture Center Tuesday afternoon to call attention to the issue.

“I think it is incumbant upon not only me but other people to step up especially as this wave moves across the nation,” Swint said.

He said the removal of the Stonewall Jackson name from the Kanawha County Middle School should set more change in motion.

The move to get on the agenda came after a July 8 Capitol Building Commission meeting during which the Stonewall Jackson statue was not discussed despite national and local debate about the topic. We reached out to Commission Chairman Randall Reid-Smith. So far we have not heard back.