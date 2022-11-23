DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With Jim Justice’s time in the governor’s mansion coming to an end due to term limits, a new gubernatorial candidate is trying to get his message out.

The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee held the first of its “Mountain State Candidate Series.”

Gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, took part in a Q&A with members of the general public.

Miller spoke about issues ranging from drugs to energy.

And those won’t be the only issues he plans on focusing on.

“It’s gonna be about eliminating the barriers to entry, its gonna be about driving down costs for businesses, it’s gonna be about lowering taxes and driving population to our state because if we do not, we have a serious set of problems coming down the pipe financially,” said Miller.

The Candidate Series will continue throughout the campaign season leading up to 2024 with other gubernatorial, senatorial and congressional candidates.

The series is free to attend and all members of the public are welcome to attend.