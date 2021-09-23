Guilty verdict reached following 2019 murder in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man is found guilty by a jury in the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Hayden Dixon was found guilty without mercy Thursday, September 23, 2021 on charges of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, uttering, and giving false information to a Department of Public Safety.

Dixon murdered his girlfriend Trinity McCallister who was reported missing in November, 2019. Her body was found a day later at the home she shared with Dixon.

A sentencing hearing for Dixon will be set at a later date.

