GVBC seasonal lager releases Friday

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Lager rooted in West Virginia folklore is once again being released by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

The last time Bat Boy Black Lager hit shelves was in 2019 because the COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage in aluminum. Alexander Durand is the Sales and Marketing Director for Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

“Cans are becoming a very hard issue,” Durand said. “Aluminum is hard to get. We actually are still struggling with that a year later.”

Durand said they needed to answer a question.

“We had to make decisions of do you brew flagships and those beers? Or do we try to put out seasonals?” Durand said. “We decided to stick to what has been around for a long time, that is more familiar. People want variety and they love Bat Boy, so I think this will be a really big weekend.”

Durand said they were able to secure cans which helped with the release of one of the company’s most coveted lagers. Bat Boy Black Lager releases Friday, March 5, 2021, and hits distribution networks the following week. The brewing company will have its own limited selection at the brewery over the weekend.

Durand said because of the limited availability, customers are limited to two six packs or two growler fills per transaction.