TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The 38th District in Virginia held a special election Tuesday, March 23, 2021. This election was to fill the vacancy left by the late Senator Ben Chafin who died of complications with COVID-19.

Republican Travis Hackworth won 75.69 percent of the vote. Democrat Laurie Buchwald received 24.15 percent of the vote.

To review the election results, click here.