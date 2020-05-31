Happening Now: Protest in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A peaceful protest is underway in Beckley.

Many cities across the nation were seen protesting against the wrongful death of George Floyd. Protests around the nation, began after Minneapolis man George Floyd was killed on Monday, May 25, 2020 by a police officer.

People lined the streets of Beckley holding signs that said ‘end police brutality’ and shouting “Black Lives Matter.’ Community members joined together to voice their thoughts on racial injustice in our country.

The protest was held in uptown Beckley on the corner of Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd drive.

59News has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest updates about the protest.