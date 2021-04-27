Happy 70th Birthday, Governor Justice!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is celebrating his 70th birthday today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Governor Justice is a life-long West Virginian who was born in Charleston in 1951 to James Conley Justice and Edna Ruth Justice. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1969 and is also a proud graduate of Marshall University.

At Monday’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, a reporter asked Justice if a fire truck would be standing by in case the 70 candles on his birthday cake ignited a fire.

“I loved it, and you’re probably right,” Justice said. “We may need more than a fire hose with 70 candles. But woo, I can’t believe it! Paul, I love it. I love when we take the time to tease one another. You know I believe the good Lord gave us the ability to smile and to laugh and love when people are jabbing me a little bit. It’s really good stuff!”

First Lady Cathy Justice also shared a special birthday message for the governor on social media from their English Bulldog, Baby Dog:

My Mom Cathy, brother Jay, and sister Jill ask that you join me in wishing my Dad, @WVGovernor a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! We are SO lucky to have him and look forward to having a PAWsome day together!

– Baby Dog pic.twitter.com/7og6uQWp3Z — Cathy Justice (@WVFirstLady) April 27, 2021

Happy 70th Birthday, Governor!