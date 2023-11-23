THANKSGIVING will be a dry day but a cold one. Temps at or just below the freezing mark for many creates the right conditions for black ice early in the morning in the mountains. Lowlands will deal with patchy black ice on untreated bridges and overpasses. It’ll take some time for the sun burn off morning clouds and warm up the grounds enough to help. Temps slowly warm from the 30s into the 40s for the afternoon as more and more sunshine breaks through clearing clouds. Wind chills will be a factor for those traveling around making the day feel like we’re in the 30s.

Black Friday will be a very cold morning with temps in the 20s and wind chills cooler yet. For those door buster deals, thermals and heavy jackets will make the wait times a little more bearable. As the sun rises, temps will be slow to warm up for a cold morning. Many will reach the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon with a few clouds thrown against an otherwise blue sky day. Friday night, clouds increase with a few light showers expected late into the night. More of an impact for Saturday morning. Lows tumble into the upper 30s.

Shop Small Saturday will be cold for early morning shoppers with morning temps in the 30s. A few clouds mix with an otherwise sunny day as a southern system pushes through the Carolinas. No rain is expected but it’ll be another chilly afternoon with temps only in the 40s. For late night shoppers, temps fall quickly after sunset into the 20s for lows.

Sunday morning is frosty cold but we warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon with westerly winds helping us out. Sunshine to start is taken over by increasing clouds throughout the day for a mostly cloudy evening. Showers push in west to east during the late night hours through our Monday.

Monday is a mixed bag kind of day and depends a lot on where you are located. Early in the morning the lowlands to the west, a chilly cold rain but for the mountains freezing rain/snow showers can be expected. As afternoon highs push into the 40s, we’ll change over to scattered showers here or there. Monday night, northwest winds take over cooling us down with flurries expected at times for much of the region. Snow accumulations are not expected for the lowlands.

Tuesday will have a winter feel to the day with morning temps in the 20s and icy patches on roads for the morning. Sunshine slowly returns as clouds fade. Temps “warm” into the upper 30s for daytime highs but even a slight wind will make the day feel frosty.

Wednesday isn’t a big improvement but we remain dry. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times and westerly winds push us into the low 40s but still well below seasonal averages, even for this time of year.

In your extended forecast, temps are cool with highs below seasonal averages in the 40s. Long range forecasts show we’re still in an unsettled pattern as waves of moisture push across the country from the west. We’ll have a few dry and chilly days followed by rainy ones and back again.

THURSDAY–THANKSGIVING

Breezy, sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY–BLACK FRIDAY

Frosty morning, cool afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY

Sun & clouds, dry otherwise. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Sun to start. Clouds build PM. Rain late. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Wintry mix to rain to flurries. Breezy & cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Brisk sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds, passing flurries. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Sun & clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny start then showers PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Morning mix with general clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

