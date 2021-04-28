Harley High helps students excel in real world work in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Career and Technical Center boasts multiple programs.

Dozens of programs that translate into real world work. The Tazewell County Career and Technical Center is for those students who are looking to get ahead of the curve in a way traditional schools do not offer. PR Director Lindsey Mullins said the abundance of programs is tailored to students’ success.

“We offer a variety of programs here to include EMT, CNA, autobody, auto service technician, heavy diesel, carpentry, welding and then we also offer a small engine program,” said Mullins.

That small engine program is where Harley High is located.

“We actually partnered with Harley Davidson and they allowed us to receive some motorcycles and engines and things of that nature,” said Mullins.

Tazewell’s Harley High is the only program of its type in the area. Students are able to gain experience working on Harley’s and go straight into a Harley shop. Principal Cynthia Beavers said these programs are invaluable for any student wanting to be successful.

“The skills that we teach here are life skills in addition to trade skills. They’re going to impact a student’s wallet in some way no matter what they do,” said Beavers.