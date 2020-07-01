Harmony Acres Pool announces reopening date amid COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Soon, people can start swimming at a community pool in Bluefield, Virginia. The Harmony Acres Pool will be reopening Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Things will be a bit different due to COVID-19 concerns. Pool staff will be following both Governor Ralph Northam’s phase three recommendations, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cleaning procedures. Assistant Recreation Director Heather Sharp said they are always trying to find ways to keep the community safe.

“This is stuff that we try to do all year round, every year, not just when we’re in a pandemic. We’re always trying to think of the community’s safety and how we can best give them something to do” Sharp stated.



The pool will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pool parties will also be available Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On the days the pool is closed, the staff will deep clean the facilities.