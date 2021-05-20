Harmony For Hope holding benefit on Memorial Day

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Are you looking for a way to remember loved ones who passed away? Harmony For Hope gives you a way to do just that. This Memorial Day you can celebrate your loved ones by purchasing a memorial for them.

Director of Communications, Alexander Berg, said the money raised during this benefit will go towards programs at Harmony for Hope.

“For $5, you get to choose a personalized flag or butterfly, and for $10 you get a personalized cross. You choose the color and style with the message,” Berg said.

The memorials will be displayed at the Mount Hope Christian Church one week before Memorial Day. To order a memorial, email harmoni4hope@gmail.com.