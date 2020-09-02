Harrison County’s Lincoln High School shuts down football for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On its Facebook page, Wednesday, the Harrison County Board of Education announced that football will be shut down at Lincoln High School for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.

The post reads:

“We were notified today, that on Friday, August 28, 2020, and Saturday, August 29, 2020, a person in attendance at football activities at Lincoln High School tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, for 14 days, all football-related activities are suspended at Lincoln High School. Appropriate individuals will be notified by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.“

The Shinnston-based Lincoln Cougars were scheduled to host Fairmont Senior High School on Friday evening, the season’s opening night.

Lincoln was also scheduled play at Grafton on September 11.