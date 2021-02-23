Hatfield-McCoy Trails saw record-breaking permit sales in 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Despite being in a global pandemic, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system logged another year of record-breaking permit sales in 2020.

According to Gov. Jim Justice, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, making it the highest number of annual permits ever sold. Even after closing for eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, permit sales increased by 15 percent since 2019.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System also saw more 8,500 new riders in 2020. Gov. Justice congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for having such a successful year.

“West Virginia is an industry leader in outdoor recreation, and our beloved Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is a gem unlike any other,” Gov. Justice said. “Since I’ve been in office, I’ve had the privilege of seeing this trail system expand to include more miles of trails and welcome new tourism businesses to support this increase in ridership.”

Two more trails will be added to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. The Ivy Branch and Cabwaylingo trail systems open in Lincoln and Wayne Counties in March.

To learn more about the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, visit trailsheaven.com or WVtourism.com.