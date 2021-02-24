Hatfield-McCoy Trails System breaks records in 2020

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Hatfield McCoy Trail system in southern West Virginia continues to break sales records; even after being forced to close for two months because of the pandemic.

Tourism officials said the trails sold more than 60,000 trail permits. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System also saw more than 8,500 new riders in 2020.

Jamie Null with the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau said it is inspiring to know West Virginia is being enjoyed by so many.

“Most of them really do feel as West Virginia as their second home. So to realize you have such great fans of ATV riding and people who love your state so much is really a great satisfaction for what we do and what our partners are doing as well,” said Null.



More than 80 percent of total sales were to non-West Virginians. Two more trail systems are opening March 1, 2021 in Lincoln and Wayne Counties.